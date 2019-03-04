Oh, snap... Get ready for a cold snap!

SAN ANTONIO - A late-season cold snap will set South Texas up for three nights of subfreezing temperatures this week, which could wreak havoc on gardens and other vegetation.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

In San Antonio, a light freeze will be likely on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights. A light freeze occurs when temperatures are in the 28 to 32-degree range for a handful of hours. Special care should be taken to protect vegetation and outdoor pets during a light freeze.

In the Texas Hill Country, it will be even colder in the coming days. A hard freeze will be likely in the Hill country on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures fall to the mid-20s or lower for a prolonged period of time. This type of freeze can be dangerous for pets and vegetation, and it can also cause damage to exposed plumbing pipes.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

MONDAY NIGHT:

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Aside from the freeze potential, it's just going to be downright cold out there! Our average high temperatures in early March are in the low 70s. We'll be trending some 20 to 30 degrees below that on Monday and Tuesday, as highs stay stuck in the 40s.

Oh, and don't forget about the wind! Windy conditions Monday morning will send wind chill values into the teens and 20s as you head out the door. Bundle up!

Things start to warm back up toward the end of the week. However, higher humidity and fog will return then, too.

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Remember, 'Turn Around, Don't Drown': Tips for staying safe while driving in the rain

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

-------------------------------------------------------

Download the KSAT 12 Weather app on your smartphone for the latest weather updates.

Click to download on iPhone OR click to download on an Android phone.

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.