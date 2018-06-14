Planning to head to the beach for Father's Day weekend? Better bring an umbrella!

SAN ANTONIO - Plan your Father's Day weekend with this San Antonio and South Texas weather forecast from KSAT12, Your Weather Authority.

END OF THE WEEK:

For Thursday and Friday, only a few stray showers or storms are possible. The best chances will be closer to the coast.

SATURDAY:

Activity may ramp up a bit on Saturday, but we’re still looking at only isolated activity.

Right now, rain chances are pegged at 30 percent. You will find a higher probability of rain along the coast.

Temperatures will still be warm, too, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

This is the period in which the radar should become more active.

Scattered downpours will be possible every day, with the best chances looking to be Monday and Tuesday.

These downpours will have the capability of producing heavy rain, however, flooding does not look to be a big concern, at least for now.

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT:

While we are closely watching an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico, development is unlikely, as conditions are not favorable.

In fact, the National Hurricane Center has dropped the probability of development to 10 percent for this system.

Still, it will be responsible for delivering deep moisture to South Texas and upping our rain chances.

