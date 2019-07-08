Plenty of South Texas heat this week; watching the Gulf

SAN ANTONIO - The week ahead will feature plenty of summertime heat across South Texas, while parts of the Gulf Coast monitor the development of a potential tropical system.

Here's what you need to know:

High pressure will be over South Texas for the next few days, keeping our forecast hot and rain-free through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 90s, with a heat index near 100 degrees for a couple of hours each afternoon.

By Thursday, low-end rain chances will return as a frontal boundary arrives. There will be just a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms Thursday.

While our rain chances here in San Antonio look bleak, there may be an abundance of rain across part of the Gulf Coast by late in the week.

An area of low pressure could develop in the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday. The National Hurricane Center's probability of development over five days is at 60% as of Sunday evening. This means that there is a 60% chance that a tropical cyclone could form in the next five days. If a tropical cyclone does form late in the week, it would likely be over the eastern Gulf, near the coast of the Florida Panhandle. Movement beyond that is still quite uncertain.

While this potential development is certainly something to monitor, impacts along the Texas coast are unlikely at this time.

As always, your KSAT Weather Authority team will keep you in the know throughout the week!

