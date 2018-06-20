Rain chances good Wednesday, heat returns soon

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday will feature the final day of good rain chances and cooler temperatures before things start to heat back up.

The biggest chance for widespread rain Wednesday will be in the Coastal Bend and in far South Texas.

DeWitt, Karnes and Lavaca counties and points southeast should expect rain chances near 80 percent. A flash flood watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Wednesday for those counties and the Coastal Bend.

Rain chances are not as high for San Antonio, as the forecast calls for a 30 percent chance for isolated showers through Wednesday evening.

The San Antonio area will see mostly cloudy to overcast skies, keeping temperatures in the 80s.

SUMMER BEGINS:

Believe it or not, Thursday is the official start of summer.

The summer solstice, which occurs at 5:07 a.m., marks the moment when the earth's axis is tilted so that the northern hemisphere is closest to the sun. The solstice paves the way for the hottest months of the year. If you already have pumpkin spice fever, fall is only 94 days away.

By Thursday, the system responsible for flooding along the Texas Coast will move west, taking widespread rain chances with it.

South of Highway 90, some lingering batches of heavy rain will be possible Thursday. Otherwise, there's only a 20 percent chance for a shower for the San Antonio area. Expect to see more sun with highs back in the low 90s.

HEATING UP:

Sunshine and the good ole' Texas heat returns this weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

