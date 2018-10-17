Rain chances lower on Wednesday, high temps to be in mid 50s

SAN ANTONIO - Clouds, drizzle, and in some cases, fog, will be around the area Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, most spots will just see cloudy skies, KSAT 12 meteorologist Justin Horne said.

Showers will stay in the forecast for the Edwards Plateau and the Hill Country. Temperatures do moderate some today, reaching the mid-50s, Horne said.

Tonight, deep moisture from the Gulf of Mexico builds into the area. This will result in good rain chances Thursday into Friday, Horne said.

In addition, a weak front keeps rain chances in play on Saturday. It is on Sunday that we may see some sun and temperatures warm back to near 70, Horne said.

Wednesday's Pollen Count:

Molds 440, Light

---

(Original Story)

Rain chances will be lower on Wednesday, but despite that, the Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday night, KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

There will be a few showers in the Hill Country where river flooding continues. Rain will pick back up on Thursday and Friday, Osterhage said.

The highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 50s.

The National Weather Service said the focus for heavy rainfall will likely remain over West Central Texas. However, runoff from the rainfall could still pose a flood threat across the Guadalupe, Llano and Colorado River basins.

SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS:

Hunt ISD is delaying their start time on Tuesday and will be begin at 10 a.m.

Be sure to monitor the latest weather conditions from the KSAT 12 Weather Authority team on air and online.

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.