Rain in the forecast for July Fourth

SAN ANTONIO - Rain chances are in the forecast for July Fourth, with a few downpours possible late in the day in San Antonio.

TIMING:

A disturbance currently over Louisiana will bring scattered showers east of San Antonio by midday Wednesday.

The arrival of any rain in town likely won't be until the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will be in the 40 to 50 percent range when most fireworks shows get underway. The best shot for showers and storms will be overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Most of the activity will be isolated to scattered showers. Some heavier downpours are possible. Lightning and thunder are also possible, but severe weather is not expected.

July Fourth Festivities:

Rain is in the forecast, but that does not mean everyone will get rain or that outdoor festivities will be canceled.

Be sure to check the radar on the KSAT Weather app before heading out the door Wednesday and should there be any impending weather, we will be sure to alert you.

DOWNLOAD THE KSAT HURRICANE APP FOR APPLE iPHONE USERS HERE AND ANDROID USERS HERE.

Check out the latest satellite image and find out where Harvey is headed:

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Remember, 'Turn Around, Don't Drown': Tips for staying safe while driving in the rain

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

-------------------------------------------------------

Download the KSAT 12 Weather app on your smartphone for the latest weather updates.

Click to download on iPhone OR click to download on an Android phone.

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.