Rain in forecast?! It all depends on what happens in Gulf of Mexico

SAN ANTONIO - A tropical disturbance holds the key to rainfall in South Texas. KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne has the latest.

CURRENT SITUATION

Tuesday will mark 23 consecutive days without measurable rainfall at San Antonio International Airport.

The aquifer continues to fall, too, dropping 1.7 feet from Monday. Stage 2 water restrictions are now in place.

WHAT CHANGES

The “heat high” that has had our forecast on lockdown is shifting north.

This opens the door for deep moisture to push into South Texas.

It may also allow for a rainmaker, with abundant tropical moisture to drift into the Lone Star State.

Once it arrives, scattered, tropical downpours will be around as early as Saturday evening, but more so into Sunday and Monday.

TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT

The disturbance that is forecast to move into Texas has been flagged by the National Hurricane Center.

Only slow development is anticipated as it moves into the warm Gulf of Mexico waters.

Should the system organize, it could change the area’s potential for rain, with a more localized flooding potential.

A more organized storm could actually mean less rain for South Texas. Stay tuned for updates.

