Rain likely again on Wednesday; is expected to go away later in week

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage says that moderate to heavy rain will come from the southeast early Wednesday morning. The rain will then extend to the Interstate 35 corridor by this afternoon.

Temperatures on Wednesday will have highs in the mid 80s. The rain chances will then go down tomorrow as the temperatures start to go up, Osterhage said.

Expect it to be hot and humid this weekend.

The National Weather Service is also eporting that heavy rainfall is moving into Lavaca County. Minor flooding could become an issue in that area.

Moderate to heavy rain continues southeast. Once again rain will extend to I-35. Highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances go down tomorrow and temperatures will start to go up. Hot and humid this weekend. pic.twitter.com/rAgFz713Sr — KSAT-12 Weather (@ksatweather) June 20, 2018

