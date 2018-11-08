Rain overnight and a much cooler day tomorrow

SAN ANTONIO - It is November in South Texas, a month where we often can see all four seasons in one week! This is one of those weeks.
As for the next few days, have a jacket and umbrella handy. Here's why:
• A strong cold front will push through Thursday night
• Rain will become a likelihood after 10 p.m. Thursday and will continue through early Friday morning
• Pockets of heavy rain will be possible.
• Rain will push south of San Antonio by midday Friday, but cloudy, breezy, and cool conditions will remain. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s.
• Saturday will stay cloudy and cool. High temperatures will only reach the low-50s.
• Sunday is cloudy, too, but temperatures moderate slightly. There’s also a slight chance of a shower.
• On Monday, another strong cold front arrives. This one should knock temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be windy, too.
• Drizzle will likely follow behind the front.
• Skies clear on Tuesday, but Tuesday and Wednesday mornings may bring near-freezing temperatures to the Hill Country.
