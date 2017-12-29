Record-breaking cold leads to crazy Twitter photos, videos of frozen U.S.

SAN ANTONIO - Record-breaking low temperatures have led to some incredible photos and videos on Twitter.

One Chicago woman’s diet soda exploded in her car, but instead of finding a puddle of pop she found a slushy.

Winter storm warnings have been issued -- with a forecast of heavy snowfall and significantly reduced visibility -- for several Northwestern states, according to Weather.com.

San Antonio is expecting temperatures to dip below freezing next week.

See some of the photos, videos Twitter users posted of the cold weather below:

How cold is it in Chicago? Well.... pic.twitter.com/SGeAjHrALk — ZillyAtRawr (@ZillyAtRawr) December 29, 2017

People across the country are throwing boiling water into the air to watch it turn into snow! https://t.co/PGTMpUFLhB pic.twitter.com/frp99nHqTj — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 29, 2017

Incredible video shows Lake Erie near Hamburg, New York completely frozen solid. https://t.co/bNIforzA84 pic.twitter.com/QZA83psNEG — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 29, 2017

The Bryant Park fountain is always the best way of showing how cold it is in NYC. pic.twitter.com/hDLssdKYky — Luke Epplin (@LukeEpplin) December 28, 2017

Arctic blast freezes the Bryant Park Fountain this morning pic.twitter.com/3ORDGqtZIc — Noel Calingasan (@nyclovesnyc) December 29, 2017

Whoa, the snow is really piling up near #ClarkFork Idaho this evening! Check out this image posted on our FB page! #idwx #snow pic.twitter.com/42QKsFNcqt — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 29, 2017

