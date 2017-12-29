Weather

Record-breaking cold leads to crazy Twitter photos, videos of frozen U.S.

San Antonio expected to have freezing temperatures next week

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - Record-breaking low temperatures have led to some incredible photos and videos on Twitter.

One Chicago woman’s diet soda exploded in her car, but instead of finding a puddle of pop she found a slushy.

Winter storm warnings have been issued -- with a forecast of heavy snowfall and significantly reduced visibility -- for several Northwestern states, according to Weather.com.

San Antonio is expecting temperatures to dip below freezing next week.

See some of the photos, videos Twitter users posted of the cold weather below:

 

