Records in jeopardy this weekend, as Texas heat wave sets in

SAN ANTONIO - Heat advisories may be issued by the National Weather Service this weekend, as a dangerous heat wave overtakes much of Texas.

Here's what you can expect:

* High temperatures in the 100 to 105-degree range in and around San Antonio on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Dropping humidity levels during the afternoon hours should keep heat index values from jumping out of control.

* Areas to the west of San Antonio, along the Rio Grande, should experience even warmer temperatures. Highs in the 105 to 110-degree range are possible.

* Record high temperatures are in jeopardy at San Antonio International Airport for Friday through Monday.

* A pattern change will bring more cloud cover and cooler temperatures by the middle and end of next week.

