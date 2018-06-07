Remember when it snowed in San Antonio? That was already 6 months ago

SAN ANTONIO - Think happy thoughts. That’s all we can do when high temperatures have either been between 98-100 degrees for what feels like several weeks now.

Rarely do we celebrate six-month anniversaries, but it seems appropriate to do so Thursday.

So let’s all think back to Dec. 7, 2017, the day a record-breaking snowfall blanketed much of South Texas.

San Antonio received 1-3 inches of snow, ranking it second to the 1985 snowstorm. Even Corpus Christi was blanketed with snow!

If you’re like me -- and more specifically, my daughter -- you saved some of that snow. Three snowballs stay preserved in my freezer to this day. They’re reminder of cooler times in San Antonio, as we likely endure at least three more months of intense heat.

As we imagine what it would be like to be in that December sub-freezing air, there is a slight piece of good news, with slightly “cooler” temperatures set to arrive over the weekend.

We’re expecting partly cloudy skies and mid-90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Happy thoughts!

