Rising rain chances: Your bottom line Father's Day forecast

SAN ANTONIO - Rain chances are forecast to climb starting Sunday, with chances peaking on Monday and Tuesday.

Here are the main forecast takeaways:

Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain are possible.

Pockets of heavy rain may cause some localized flooding. However, recent drought conditions will allow for rain to be soaked up quickly. Amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible, with localized higher amounts.

It likely won't rain all day. Look for passing downpours with some peeks of sun.

The location of heaviest rain is impossible to pinpoint right now, but most of the San Antonio area will have a chance for downpours.

It's too early to say if the anticipated rain will help end water restrictions. It all depends on where the water falls and how the Edwards Aquifer responds.

Temperatures will be lower (mid-80s in some cases), thanks to increased cloud cover and potential rainfall.

