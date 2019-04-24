Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bandera, Kerr, Gillespie, Kendall counties

SAN ANTONIO - The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until noon Wednesday for:

North central Bandera County

Southeastern Kerr County

Southwestern Gillespie County

Northwestern Kendall County

At 10:59 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Camp Verde, or 8 miles north of Medina, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD: Quarter-size hail.

SOURCE: Radar indicated.

IMPACT: Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include: Medina, Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Ingram, Hunt, Stonewall, Camp Verde, Luckenbach, Cain City, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Old Tunnel State Park, Doss, Rocky Hill, Waltonia, Bankersmith, Cypress Creek, Blumenthal, Center Point and Grapetown.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions:

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

