Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Gonzales, Lavaca counties

SAN ANTONIO - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:15 a.m. Wednesday for:

Southeastern Caldwell County

South central Bastrop County

Gonzales County

Southwestern Fayette County

Northwestern Lavaca County

At 10:10 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Smiley, or 13 miles southwest of Gonzales, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Hazard: 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Source: Radar indicated.

Impact: Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Locations impacted include: Gonzales, Luling, Hallettsville, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Nixon, Waelder, Smiley, Palmeto State Park, Komensky, Delhi, Leesville, Henkhaus, Oak Forest, Belmont, Cost, McNeil, Dilworth and Thompsonville.

Precautionary/preparedness Actions:

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

