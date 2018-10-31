Weather

Showers and storms in forecast for San Antonio on Halloween night

By Mike Osterhage - KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist, Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - Area trick-or-treaters likely will have to endure some rain in their quest for candy on Halloween night, KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

San Antonio will have a few showers early Wednesday morning and then the showers and storms will move in during the afternoon and night, Osterhage said. There is a chance for a strong to severe storm, but most of the severe weather will be to the Northeast. The next front comes through tonight so it will be cooler and sunny on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says that there is a chance that a few of the storms could become strong to severe. The NWS wants to remind people to stay aware this afternoon and evening if you have outdoor Halloween plans. If you are close enough to hear thunder you are at risk from being struck by lightning, the NWS said.

