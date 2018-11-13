Some snow flakes reported in Hill Country, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - No, you're weren't seeing things -- those were snow flakes that you saw early Tuesday morning.

While there were only a few flakes falling and nothing that's going to stick to the ground, they were enough to get KSAT 12 News anchor Leslie Mouton excited.

"Let is snow! Let it snow!" Leslie said while clapping on the anchor desk.

KSAT 12 meteorologist Mike Osterhage said the flakes were produced by a disturbance that is moving from the east.

But the disturbance will move out of the area, and skies will clear, and along with calmer winds, will set the stage for a very cold night late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Mike said record cold temperatures are expected, possibly in the high 20s.

FREEZE PREP TIPS - Remember the 3 P's: Pets, plumbing, plants!

If you can't bring your outdoor pets inside, make sure they have a warm place to stay! Consider giving them extra blankets or setting them up with a heat lamp.

Don't forget about your outdoor plumbing pipes. Wrap or cover them to prevent them from bursting. Leaving a very light drip on your indoor faucets is also encouraged.

Finally, bring in or cover any sensitive outdoor vegetation.

