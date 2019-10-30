SPOOKY COLD: This Halloween will be one of the coldest on record

SAN ANTONIO - It's been cloudy and chilly for the past few days, but another cold blast of air will set up a cold Halloween.

Temperatures have been falling into the 40s Wednesday afternoon with cloudy skies and areas of light showers. By dinnertime, gusty winds from the north at up to 30 mph will bring even colder air into the Alamo City, and skies should start to clear.

In fact, areas in the Hill Country should expect to see the first freeze of the season by Thursday morning, when temperatures will dip into the upper-20s. A freeze warning is in place for Edwards, Real, Kerr, Gillespie, Kendall, and Blanco counties. If you live in these areas, it's best to bring in pets and cover tender vegetation — which may be susceptible to cold temperatures.

While it will stay above freezing in San Antonio, temperatures will still dip into the mid-30s Thursday morning. It will be sunny with a high in the mid-50s, which will likely be San Antonio's fourth coldest Halloween on record! Winds will relax a bit for trick-or-treating, but it will still be cold. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s after sunset at 6:50 PM.

It will stay sunny and cool through the weekend, with mornings in the 30s and 40s and afternoons in the 60s — a nice "treat" for those who enjoy the cooler weather!

