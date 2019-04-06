The weekend won't be a washout, but some storms are possible

SAN ANTONIO - You've been looking forward to it all week... Now, the weekend is here! You may have to wait out a few showers or storms, but Saturday and Sunday won't be washouts.

Download the KSAT 12 Weather app on your smartphone for the latest weather updates.

Click to download on iPhone OR click to download on an Android phone.

Friday Night:

Rain chances will stay low Friday night, with the greatest risk of storms well northwest of San Antonio. A few isolated showers will be possible under cloudy skies.

Saturday:

Scattered showers and storms will be more likely late Saturday morning into the early afternoon in San Antonio. Even then, chances will favor areas north of San Antonio and Highway 90. Pkease keep in mind that any storms that do develop could be strong, with high winds, heavy rain, and small hail.

By the late afternoon and evening hours, there will be no chance of rain.

Sunday:

Another round of showers and storms will be possible on Sunday, mainly during the morning hours. Chances will also be higher east of San Antonio and the I-35 corridor.

Through the end of the weekend, rainfall totals could approach 1-1.5 inches on the Coastal Bend, with totals well under 1 inch in San Antonio.

Next Week:

Rain chances drop out of the forecast pretty abruptly by next week. It will also be unseasonably warm, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s!

-------------------------------------------------------

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Remember, 'Turn Around, Don't Drown': Tips for staying safe while driving in the rain

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

-------------------------------------------------------

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.