Storms possible for first half of weekend

SAN ANTONIO - FRIDAY NIGHT:

While the week started off cool, the end of this week promises to be much more springlike. There is a potential for a few strong storms late Friday evening and Friday night, mainly west of San Antonio. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has a small part of the Edwards Plateau in a marginal risk for severe weather. On a scale of one to five, one being the lowest, the risk currently sits at a one.

SATURDAY STORMS:

For those of us in San Antonio and places in the east, the threat for showers and storms will likely arrive on Saturday. The severe potential appears to be a bit lower on Saturday; however, pockets of heavy rain are possible. Temperatures will dip into the upper 70s due to cloud cover and rain potential.

SUNDAY CLEARING:

By Sunday, the threat of storms will shift east and southeast. San Antonio should see clearing skies for the second half of the weekend, however, those east of I-35 will still have the potential for a few storms.

