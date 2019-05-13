Storms possible on Monday

SAN ANTONIO - After a gorgeous end to the weekend, chances of showers and storms return to the forecast as we begin a new week.

While this week's weather won't feature as many days with rain chances as last week, some strong storms are still possible.

Here's what you need to know:

Monday morning will be cool and rain-free.

By Monday afternoon, some isolated showers and storms may begin to pop up around San Antonio. However, the better chance of severe storms will be north and west of San Antonio on Monday afternoon and evening. These storms - if severe - could produce large hail and damaging winds. Heavy rain is also likely, which could create very localized flooding issues.

Storms that develop in the yellow area above are expected to move toward San Antonio late Monday evening, resulting in a chance of scattered storms for the Alamo City.

Rain chances will come to an end late Monday night as any remaining storms move east of San Antonio.

Additional isolated thunderstorms may develop Tuesday afternoon, but there won't be a concern for severe weather.

Rain chances drop out of the forecast by midweek.

