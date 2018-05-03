Storms to develop Thursday night, heavy rain possible Friday

SAN ANTONIO - The forecast for the rest of Thursday looks fairly quiet, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out. Should a storm develop, it could become strong to severe.

Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, humid, and breezy. High temperatures should reach into the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: As a frontal boundary approaches, storms will begin to form across the Edwards Plateau and Hill Country overnight.

Some strong to severe storms are possible with the activity, along with the prospect of heavy rain.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms along the front will slide southeast through the day, moving in across the I-35 corridor.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather, but heavy rain appears to be the bigger concern. Rainfall totals of one inch or more are possible, with localized spots of up to three inches.

The storms should shift out of the area by early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: After a few showers and cloud-cover in the morning, skies should try to clear some by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach to near 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear skies will take hold as humidity levels lower some. Temperatures are forecast to reach into the upper 80s.

