Spring-like storms possible tonight and for your Wednesday morning commute

SAN ANTONIO - This afternoon promises to be warm and humid, setting the stage for some thunderstorms overnight and early Wednesday morning. In typical spring fashion, some of these storms could be strong.

As for timing, areas along the border will see the line of storms first, likely just after midnight. The Hill Country is next in line, seeing a possibility of storms from 3am until 6am. San Antonio and the I-35 corridor should see storms arriving between 6 and 10 am.

After the front, sunshine will return and humidity will take a nice drop Wednesday through next weekend.

Temperatures will be a bit cool, especially during the morning hours Friday through Sunday.

As always, you can count on plenty of weather updates via KSAT's newscasts, mobile apps, and social media pages. We'll keep you informed!

WATCH the latest weather forecast:

------------------------------------------------------

Download the KSAT 12 Weather app on your smartphone for the latest weather updates.

Click to download on iPhone OR click to download on an Android phone.

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.