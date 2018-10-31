Strong storms possible Halloween night

SAN ANTONIO - If you’ve been around San Antonio long enough, you know that every so often we have to dodge a few storms on Halloween. That will be the case this year as a cold front approaches South Texas late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A broken line of storms will likely develop around the evening commute and dinnertime, with the possibility of one or two of these storms being on the strong side.

If a severe storm develops, it would be capable of frequent lightning, gusty winds and some hail.

Another quick round of rain is expected after midnight, with skies clearing Thursday. The best treat of them all? It’ll stay nice through the weekend.

