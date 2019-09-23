Summer ends, autumn begins...our weather stays the same!

SAN ANTONIO - While a brand new season begins Monday, there won't be any big changes in the weather forecast.

The autumnal equinox occurs at 2:50 a.m. Monday. This equinox is one of two times over the course of the calendar year that the sun will be directly over the Earth's equator, resulting in nearly equal hours of day and night.

San Antonio's sunrise Sept. 23 - 7:23 a.m.

San Antonio's sunset Sept. 23 - 7:29 a.m.

Beyond the equinox Monday, Earth's axis will begin to tilt such that the northern hemisphere — where we live — will be tilted farther and farther away from the sun. This results in our cooler seasons beginning: fall and winter.

Despite the arrival of this new season, our weather pattern won't be changing very much over the next week or so. The heat high, or a ridge of high pressure, will be sticking pretty close to Texas. Any big dips in the jet stream, or troughs, will stay well to the north. This will keep rain chances low and our temperatures high in South Texas.

Oh, and if you think the past few weeks have been a little hotter than normal, you're right. September 2019 is on pace to be San Antonio's hottest September on record.

We'll keep an eye out for that first cool front. In the meantime, get your pumpkin spice latte iced instead of hot.

WATCH the latest forecast:

See the most up-to-date forecast on our weather page, and get all your weather updates on your phone with our weather app. Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.