The latest on the Gulf of Mexico's Tropical Storm Fernand

SAN ANTONIO - By now you may have heard that a tropical storm has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Unfortunately, while those around San Antonio could use some rain, soaking rains from Tropical Storm Fernand will only affect the Rio Grande Valley and northeastern Mexico.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Fernand has wind speeds of 40 mph and gusts up to 50 mph and is moving west at 5 to 10 mph.

Fernand is expected to make landfall in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas sometime Wednesday evening, with sustained winds of up to 50 mph limited to near its center. That's similar to winds in a low-end severe thunderstorm. While this may seem impressive, it's the prospect of soaking rains that has some folks worried about flooding and mudslides.

Up to 7 to 10 inches of rain is expected in the Mexican states of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon through Thursday. Meanwhile, in the Rio Grande Valley, areas like Brownsville will see a healthy 3 to 5 inches of beneficial rainfall.

But how about San Antonio? While we may experience a little extra cloud cover through the end of the work week, Fernand's rain will stay too far to the south. Instead, it will stay hot and dry in and around the Alamo City.

The Atlantic Hurricane season lasts until the end of November. You can get the latest on tropical weather by downloading the Weather Authority's Hurricane Tracker app.

