The Weather This Week: Clouds and humidity return

SAN ANTONIO - After some pretty spectacular weather this weekend, it's time to look ahead to the changes we all know are coming in the week ahead.

Both humidity and cloud cover will begin to increase on Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening.

This will lead to the return of morning fog and drizzle by Tuesday, and that's expected to last through at least Thursday.

Here's more on what you can expect this week:

Sunday night: Skies will be mostly clear, and low temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Winds will be light, out of the east/northeast.

Monday morning: It'll be a cool start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be easterly at 5-10 mph.

Monday afternoon: Cloud cover will be increasing, as will humidity. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Monday night: Skies will become cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Patchy fog will develop, especially along and east of I-35.

Tuesday: The morning commute will feature patchy fog and drizzle. There will also be some isolated, heavier showers. The best chance of one of these showers will be east of I-35. In the afternoon, some sprinkles will be possible, with skies staying cloudy. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday night: Overcast skies will lead to the development of more drizzle late Tuesday night. Patchy, dense fog will also be possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: More fog and drizzle will be possible Wednesday morning. That will let up in the afternoon, and some clearing will be possible. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday: You know the drill... More fog and drizzle to start the day. Isolated showers will also be possible Thursday due to a passing upper-level disturbance. Skies will be cloudy, limiting temperatures to the upper 60s.

Friday: After more - yes, more - fog and drizzle, skies will clear a bit in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s, and it will be humid.

Next weekend: Our next cold front looks to arrive by Saturday morning, setting us up for a cooler weekend.

