The Weather This Week: Clouds return, not as warm

SAN ANTONIO - Welcome to South Texas in February, where the weather is made up and the date on the calendar doesn't matter...

Yeah, we've seen some big swings in our weather over the past week or so. We finally broke out of the clouds and fog last week, only to set new record high temperatures on Friday afternoon!

Then, clouds returned Saturday, but Sunday was really nice...

We know. It's hard to keep up.

Here's what you need to know for the week ahead:

Monday : Cloud cover will increase during the day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. It will be another breezy day, with winds out of the north/northeast at 10-15 mph.

: Cloud cover will increase during the day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. It will be another breezy day, with winds out of the north/northeast at 10-15 mph. Monday night : Skies will become overcast. Patchy drizzle will begin to develop. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

: Skies will become overcast. Patchy drizzle will begin to develop. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s. Tuesday morning: Scattered, light showers will be moving through South Texas by the Tuesday morning commute. Chances of showers - around 40% in San Antonio - will favor areas east of I-35. Skies will be cloudy.

Tuesday afternoon : Most shower activity will start to taper off Tuesday afternoon, but some isolated showers will be possible. High temperatures will only make it to the mid-50s as skies stay overcast.

: Most shower activity will start to taper off Tuesday afternoon, but some isolated showers will be possible. High temperatures will only make it to the mid-50s as skies stay overcast. Wednesday : A weak cool front will drop dew point temperatures a little by midweek. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low-60s.

: A weak cool front will drop dew point temperatures a little by midweek. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low-60s. Thursday : Cloud cover will be back on the increase Thursday, with some isolated showers possible. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with afternoon highs in the low-60s.

: Cloud cover will be back on the increase Thursday, with some isolated showers possible. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with afternoon highs in the low-60s. Friday : We'll end the week with more cloudy skies and a chance of an isolated shower. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

: We'll end the week with more cloudy skies and a chance of an isolated shower. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. Next weekend: Our next really noticeable front looks to arrive sometime on Saturday. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are in the forecast, as of now. The timing of any showers or storms will need to be tweaked over the course of the week, so keep checking the forecast for updates. Regardless, this front looks to clear things out again by Sunday.

WATCH the latest forecast:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.