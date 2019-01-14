The Weather This Week: Cloudy and cool to start, strong front by week's end

SAN ANTONIO - After a pleasant weekend, our South Texas weather will be taking us through plenty of ups and downs over the next seven days.

The school and workweek will begin cloudy and cool, with a small chance of rain Tuesday.

Temperatures climb through the end of the week, and it'll be feeling a lot more like spring by Friday.

Then, a taste of winter returns as a shot of cold air arrives on Saturday.

Here's what you can expect:

Monday will be cool under mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will be limited to the mid-50s.

Isolated showers and some drizzle will be possible on Tuesday. All rain will be very light, and no thunderstorms are expected.

Wednesday will begin overcast, with some drizzle possible. Cloud cover will break up as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s.

A pattern of morning clouds followed by afternoon sun will continue Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon temperatures will gradually climb into the low to mid-70s by Friday.

A strong cold front is expected to arrive in San Antonio early Saturday morning.

This front will usher in some much colder and drier air. It will also be windy on Saturday after the front moves through.

Expect temperatures to fall steadily through the day on Saturday, from the low-60s to the 40s.

Sunday will also be a cold day with afternoon highs poised to only reach the upper-40s.

WATCH the latest forecast:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.