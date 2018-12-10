The Weather This Week: Cold mornings to start, windy by Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - The sunny skies we had around on Sunday will be with us again as we start the new week. However, it will be very cold as you head out the door Monday morning! Some locations may even experience a light freeze.

The forecast will be pretty uneventful through midweek. However, our next front arrives on Thursday to shake things up again.

Here's what to expect this week:

Monday will get off to a cold start. There will be a light freeze in the Hill Country, with low temperatures in the upper 20s. Temperatures will be near freezing, in the low 30s, in and around San Antonio.

Plenty of sun will warm us up to the 60s Monday afternoon.

. Some patchy fog and a few clouds will be around to start the day Tuesday . It'll be another cold morning, with lows in the upper 30s.

There will be a few more clouds around Tuesday afternoon, and highs will be in the 60s.

By Wednesday, skies will be cloudy and humidity will be increasing.

Our next cool front will sweep through South Texas on Thursday, but there won't be any rain with this front.

Humidity will tank once again behind Thursday's front. Very dry air will be in place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It will also be very windy on Thursday. Sustained winds will be in the 15-25 mph range, with gusts approaching 30 mph at times. (Secure those holiday lawn ornaments!)

Our next chance of rain looks to arrive late next weekend, with some isolated showers possible.

