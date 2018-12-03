Weather This Week: Cooler, with rain chances returning late week

SAN ANTONIO - After some gorgeous weather this weekend, we'll see some changes in the weather as we begin the new work- and school week.

The first half of the week will be cooler, but rain-free. However, rain chances come back in a big way by Thursday and Friday.

Here's what to expect:

A cold front early on Monday will set us up for a cooler afternoon, with temperatures in the 60s. There will still be plenty of sunshine!

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even cooler, with afternoon temperatures only reaching the 50s.

Keep in mind that Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be cold, with out-the-door temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Cloud cover will increase during the day Wednesday.

It will be humid and cloudy by Thursday.

Showers will also develop on Thursday. Most rain will be light.

Coverage of rain will steadily increase Thursday night through Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon, rain will be likely across South and Central Texas. This rain could be heavy at times.

Rain will continue Friday night but will end early Saturday.

While there is no concern for severe weather at this time, some thunderstorms will be possible on Friday and Friday night. Localized flooding issues may also develop as a result of the heavy rainfall.

