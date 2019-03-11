The Weather This Week: Storms Tuesday night, then pretty nice!

SAN ANTONIO - Just one week ago, South Texas was prepping for very cold conditions and a freeze. This week, we're watching Bluebonnets and other flowers bloom!

The weather for the upcoming week will be sort of split in half by a cool front that will arrive Wednesday morning. Before the front gets here, things will stay on the warm and humid side. There will also be chances of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday.

After the front, sunshine will return and humidity will take a nice drop Wednesday through next weekend.

However, before we get to the nice weather, we'll have to get through the possibility of some strong storms Tuesday night.

Here's what you need to know.

Monday: The morning hours will be damp, with fog, mist, and drizzle around. That'll let up during the afternoon, but some isolated showers will remain possible. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday morning: Fog and drizzle will redevelop late Monday night and Tuesday morning. Some rumbles of thunder will also be possible early Tuesday, west of San Antonio. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

Tuesday afternoon: It will become breezy, causing any lingering fog or drizzle to let up. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday night: A line of storms will be approaching I-35 from west Texas. Before the line of storms arrives, some isolated thunderstorms will be possible. These storms may be strong to severe.

Wednesday morning: The line of thunderstorms is expected to arrive in San Antonio and the I-35 corridor in the 6-9 a.m. timeframe. (As Tuesday gets closer, we'll be tweaking the timing a bit, so keep checking the forecast!) Threats with this line of thunderstorms will include strong, damaging winds, hail, and very heavy rain.

Wednesday afternoon: Skies will clear out as storms move away from San Antonio. It will be warm but comfortable as humidity takes a tumble.

As always, you can count on plenty of weather updates via KSAT's newscasts, mobile apps, and social media pages. We'll keep you informed!

