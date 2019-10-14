There's a good chance for much-needed rain this week

SAN ANTONIO - With areas of severe and extreme drought around South Central Texas, the Alamo City could use a good drink of water. Thankfully, there's a decent chance for rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Until then, however, Tuesday will be humid and hot, with an afternoon high temperature near 90 degrees. That's nearly 10 degrees above the average high for mid-October.

After a hot afternoon, a cold front will approach the Hill Country on Tuesday evening, producing a few thunderstorms after dinner. As the front moves closer to San Antonio by midnight, storms will become more numerous, with showers remaining in the area through Wednesday morning.

Some of these storms will be capable of gusty winds and frequent lightning. In some cases, pea- to nickel-size hail will be possible. Finally, although it's been dry around San Antonio for the last few months, times of heavy downpours could lead to minor flooding issues.

Generally, many areas will receive a quarter- to half-inch of rain, with some spots seeing as much as 2 inches of healthy rainfall.

As a result of the cold front and rain, Wednesday will be much cooler than Tuesday. Temperatures will likely be in the 60s all day with a stout breeze from the north up to 20 mph.

Because the weather will be changing rapidly over the next 48 hours, keep up-to-date with the forecast on our weather page and get all your weather updates on your phone with our weather app. Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android.

WATCH THE LATEST FORECAST:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.