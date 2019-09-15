Another shot at much-needed rain this week

SAN ANTONIO - With severe drought gripping areas around San Antonio, we could use some beneficial rainfall. Thankfully, there's a decent shot at showers and storms this week.

After a dry and hot weekend, tropical energy in the Gulf of Mexico will move toward the Texas coast during the week, gradually increasing rain chances through Thursday.

Every day, especially Wednesday and Thursday, pop-up showers and storms will likely pepper the radar. Any storms that develop will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.

Better rain chances will lie east of I-35, near coastal communities. Still, there's a decent chance (40%) for scattered showers and storms near San Antonio.

By Friday, when the tropical low will dissipate, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall will have fallen in some places. Near Houston, that number will be closer to 3 to 4 inches.

Thanks to the added cloud cover and the potential for rainfall, highs this week will be cooler than the last few days. Expect highs in the low 90s for most of the week.

WATCH the latest forecast:

