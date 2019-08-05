This week likely to be hottest week of 2019 so far

SAN ANTONIO - So far, San Antonio has avoided a long stretch of temperatures over 100 degrees. This week, that could change.

A dreaded heat high will settle over Texas this week, keeping skies sunny and causing the thermometer to rise.

Every day, the temperature could reach 100 degrees or greater in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, it could be as hot as 110 degrees near Laredo, Texas.

Even though we're used to the heat as Texans, there are a few things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe during this heat wave.

Outdoors: Limit strenuous activity, find shade and stay hydrated.

Indoors: Check on those who don't have air conditioning, especially the elderly

Vehicles: Never leave children or pets in a car. Always look before you lock.

Pets: Provide pets with plenty of water and shade, or simply bring them inside.

