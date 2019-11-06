Abrupt end to heat and humidity on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - The stretch of warm and humid conditions is set to end abruptly on Thursday. While we will likely reach the 80s again Wednesday and start off warm Thursday morning, temperatures will fall off sharply after a midday cold front. Temperatures in the 70s will dip into the low 50s by Thursday afternoon!

The cold front should reach the Hill Country by mid-morning Thursday, then the I-35 corridor and San Antonio by midday and early afternoon. Finally, the front move south of Highway 90 by the afternoon.

In addition to the arrival of cooler air, breezy, north winds will kick in and showers and storms are a good bet. A few pockets of heavy rain are possible, but rainfall totals are forecast to stay on the low end.

Cloud cover will hold strong much of Thursday and through Friday.

Rain chances continue on Friday, as a disturbance rolls through. Showers and even a storm or two will be possible through the day. It stays cool, cloudy, and breezy.

Temperatures will warm up by the weekend, but cloud cover will stick around. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures returning to the 60s.

A potentially stronger front is scheduled to arrive on Monday, bringing even colder temperatures by early next week. Stay tuned!

