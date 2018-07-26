Today's thin clouds will add color to our sunset again

SAN ANTONIO - The worst of our most recent heat wave is over. South Texas will see some quiet weather Friday and this weekend.

Our Thursday will end with some color in the sky, though! Get your cameras ready for a pretty sunset Thursday evening.

THURSDAY EVENING: Sunset on Thursday in San Antonio is precisely at 8:38 p.m. However, you can head outside any time from about 8:30 p.m. until around 9 p.m. to see some impressive coloring in the sky. Otherwise, it will be a warm evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s by 9 p.m. Winds will be light, and it won't be muggy.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Aside from more thin clouds, skies will be mostly clear Thursday night. Temperatures will bottom-out in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: It will be another hot day Friday, with afternoon high temperatures back near 100 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny, with more thin clouds around.

THIS WEEKEND: There won't be much change over the upcoming weekend. However, our mornings will start with more low clouds around. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 70s, and afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s.

