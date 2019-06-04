Tornado warning issued for Uvalde County

SAN ANTONIO - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for east central Uvalde County until 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

At 12 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Knippa, or 16 miles northeast of Uvalde, moving northeast at 15 mph.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Uvalde County.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

