Two potential cold fronts this week will bring scattered rain & chilly weather

SAN ANTONIO - This weekend was beautiful with crisp mornings and sunny, pleasant afternoons. However, two potential cold fronts this week will reintroduce a chance for rain and make for a chilly Halloween.

Changes begin Monday morning with mugginess and the return of clouds. As a cold front slides across Texas, it will stall near the Hill Country. In San Antonio, it'll be muggy and warmer with a high in the low 80s.

Tuesday's weather depends on whether or not the stalled front in the Hill Country moves through San Antonio. Based on current weather trends, it's looking like Tuesday will be a cooler day with highs in upper 60s and scattered showers.

Scattered showers will continue on Wednesday with the approach of a stronger cold front, which will move through San Antonio Wednesday evening. Winds will gust from the north up to 30 mph, as temperatures fall from the 70s to the 40s by Thursday morning.

Halloween will start off windy and chilly with areas of light rain. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s. By the time the kiddos get ready to go trick-or-treating, the weather shouldn't be too spooky. Skies will be clearing, but it will be cold.

See the most up-to-date forecast on our weather page, and get all your weather updates on your phone with our weather app. Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

WATCH the latest forecast:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.