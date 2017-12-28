TxDOT de-icing bridges and overpasses in SA, surrounding counties ahead of possible icy weather

SAN ANTONIO - Ahead of potential icy weather Sunday night, the Texas Department of Transportation has begun de-icing area bridges and overpasses.

“All bridges and overpasses on state-maintained expressways in Bexar County are being pretreated with saltwater brine by our maintenance crews and contractors,” TxDOT spokesman Josh Donat said in an email.

Bridges and overpasses along Interstates 10 and 35 corridors north of San Antonio are also being treated.

According to a blog post on the department’s website, “Brine is an anti-icing saltwater solution with a salt concentration of about 23 percent. At that concentration, the freezing temperature of water sinks to about zero degrees Fahrenheit. Brine is applied at rates adjusted for anticipated weather conditions ranging between 30 and 60 gallons per lane mile.”

As of Thursday, the forecast calls for only a 20 percent chance of icy weather Sunday night.

