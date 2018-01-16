TxDOT works to reopen interchanges after ice shuts down parts of area highways

SAN ANTONIO - It has been an around-the-clock operation for crews with the Texas Department of Transportation after ice shut down several parts of the highway on Tuesday morning.

TxDOT has continued to dispatch about 40-50 trucks in the field. The rain cleared later in the day and that allowed crews to catch up.

Crews are now concentrating on reopening the section of highways and interstates that have been shut down for several hours.

They are working with San Antonio police to reopen major interchanges including I-10 at 410, Highway 281 at Loop 1604 and I-10 at Loop 1604.

Officials monitored cameras from all over the city and responded to calls from residents.

TxDOT officials said the decision to shut down parts of the highway helped the community and city dodge major problems.

"It will be much drier, we will work through the night applying the brine solution to keep them from icing up, (though we) don't anticipate that since it's dry,” said Mario Jorge, TxDOT district engineer. “But as people go into the morning commute use caution, assume there's still ice on those bridges and drive slow.”

TxDOT officials said drivers still need to be cautious and aware of patchy ice on the roads.

San Antonio city crews have spread out more than 120 tons of chat rock over city streets.

