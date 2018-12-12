KSAT Weather: Very windy Thursday, flurries possible in Hill Country

SAN ANTONIO - The KSAT 12 Weather Team has been preparing you for Thursday morning's cold front all week. It will bring South Texas a big drop in humidity, along with very gusty winds. However, there's now a tiny twist to the forecast...

Snow in San Antonio?!?

Not so fast...

Here's what you need to know:

Wednesday Afternoon : It will be cloudy Wednesday, with rising humidity. Some isolated showers will begin to pop-up as we approach the evening and overnight hours.

: It will be cloudy Wednesday, with rising humidity. Some isolated showers will begin to pop-up as we approach the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday Night : There will be a small chance of a passing shower. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

: There will be a small chance of a passing shower. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Thursday Morning : The cold front arrives mid-morning, and wind speeds will begin to increase. Temperatures will be in the 60s in the morning, but will begin to fall into the 50s behind the front.

: The cold front arrives mid-morning, and wind speeds will begin to increase. Temperatures will be in the 60s in the morning, but will begin to fall into the 50s behind the front. Thursday Afternoon: Hold on to your hats (and everything else). A northwest wind will settle in Thursday afternoon at 20-30 mph. Wind gusts will be even higher than that, approaching 40 mph at times. Temperatures will be falling into the low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Thursday Night: As the low pressure system that will bring us the cold front moves east and away from Texas, some wrap around precipitation will be possible north of San Antonio. As this precipitation falls through some colder air, some snow flurries will be possible in the Hill Country, not in San Antonio. Any flurries that fall in the Hill Country will melt very quickly, with warmer air at the surface. That'll also keep any issues from developing on roadways.

Friday Morning : By the start of the day Friday, any flurries will be long gone as the weather system departs Texas. Skies will be mostly clear and it will be cold! Temperatures will be in the 30s to start the day Friday, and it will still be breezy. Bundle up!

: By the start of the day Friday, any flurries will be long gone as the weather system departs Texas. Skies will be mostly clear and it will be cold! Temperatures will be in the 30s to start the day Friday, and it will still be breezy. Bundle up! The Upcoming Weekend: Dry and sunny weather settles back in just in time for the weekend. It'll be great weather to finish up your Christmas shopping!

Cedar Concerns: The gusty north winds that arrive Thursday will likely wreak havoc on the mountain cedar count! High or very high counts of mountain cedar will be possible for the remainder of the week.

WATCH: The latest forecast

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.