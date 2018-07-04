Videos on social media show heavy rain, strong storms move through San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - Heavy rain and storms moved through the San Antonio area on Wednesday, ruining Fourth of July plans for many people. Here are some videos posted on social media of the weather in the area.
The rain brought his best friend, the wind! North Alamo Heights at Sunset around 4:30 pm! #Rain #TxWx #SanAntonio #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/VGpUxsakwl — Anthony J Martinez (@rumba_cat) July 4, 2018
Video of dust being kicked up from a quarry in New Braunfels as a outflow boundary from storms moves through. Temp dropped by nearly 15° in a minute! Rain is on its way!#KSATweather #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/nCJjydy41p — Sarah Spivey (@Sarah__Spivey) July 4, 2018
Not sure but I think they call it RAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/AadLHzdUvp — David Sears (@DAVIDKSAT) July 4, 2018
@KaitiBlake you are a true miracleworker. Okay, we gotta work on your timing but heck we need the rain. #FourthSmourth #MyAquiferRunnethOverHopefully #GodBlesstheUSA pic.twitter.com/txOjnJNADp — Arthur Cavazos (@artcavazos1) July 4, 2018
Woah! Just watched the wind and rain blow into downtown. Be careful if you're celebrating outside! #KSATweather pic.twitter.com/7CiFsWjVLH — Courtney Friedman (@cfriedmanTV) July 4, 2018
Sonny would like to let everyone know that the storms have arrived and he is READY. @ksatweather @ksatnews #KSATweather #txwx #txweather pic.twitter.com/NSxSZ2qL6i — Ellie Holmes KSAT 12 (@EllieKSAT) July 4, 2018
Heavy rain and strong winds in downtown San Antonio right now outside @ksatnews...stay with @ksatweather @adamcaskey for latest on storms! #KSATweather #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/zK1i7GrezZ — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) July 4, 2018
@KaitiBlake it’s getting pretty scary out here by sea world. But oh so beautiful! pic.twitter.com/N1G9pGQ0LK — E.V.A. (@SassyCorazon) July 4, 2018
Heavy rain and high winds have hit the Stone Oak area of #SanAntonio. #TurnAroundDontDrown #BeCareful @ksatweather pic.twitter.com/Pu2TXtgyTL — Kati (@kati_tx) July 4, 2018
Woke up fwom me nap and the rain ☔️ is scawy. pic.twitter.com/SaIkkg2ymK — Bentley (@BentleyBents) July 4, 2018
