Videos on social media show heavy rain, strong storms move through San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - Heavy rain and storms moved through the San Antonio area on Wednesday, ruining Fourth of July plans for many people. Here are some videos posted on social media of the weather in the area.

4PM



Video of dust being kicked up from a quarry in New Braunfels as a outflow boundary from storms moves through. Temp dropped by nearly 15° in a minute! Rain is on its way!#KSATweather #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/nCJjydy41p — Sarah Spivey (@Sarah__Spivey) July 4, 2018

Not sure but I think they call it RAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/AadLHzdUvp — David Sears (@DAVIDKSAT) July 4, 2018

@KaitiBlake you are a true miracleworker. Okay, we gotta work on your timing but heck we need the rain. #FourthSmourth #MyAquiferRunnethOverHopefully #GodBlesstheUSA pic.twitter.com/txOjnJNADp — Arthur Cavazos (@artcavazos1) July 4, 2018

Woah! Just watched the wind and rain blow into downtown. Be careful if you're celebrating outside! #KSATweather pic.twitter.com/7CiFsWjVLH — Courtney Friedman (@cfriedmanTV) July 4, 2018

@KaitiBlake it’s getting pretty scary out here by sea world. But oh so beautiful! pic.twitter.com/N1G9pGQ0LK — E.V.A. (@SassyCorazon) July 4, 2018

Woke up fwom me nap and the rain ☔️ is scawy. pic.twitter.com/SaIkkg2ymK — Bentley (@BentleyBents) July 4, 2018

