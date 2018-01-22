Viewer video shows why pollen count is so high Monday

CANYON LAKE, Texas - Viewer video shows clouds of mountain cedar filling the sky near Canyon Lake.

BooHunnicutt posted the video to the KSAT Connect app, and it’s clear why the pollen count is so high Monday.

Mountain cedar, which is at 9,600 count for Monday, can be seen blowing straight out of the trees in the video.

Gusty winds may also create a brief wildfire threat for those north and west of San Antonio as humidity levels drop, according to meteorologist Justin Horne.

Watch video below:

Judging by how folks are feeling, you probably don't need more proof that Mountain Cedar is in the air. But, check out this video of cedar pollen clouds that we received from the Canyon Lake area. Video courtesy of BooHunnicutt, via our KSAT Connect app. #ksatwx pic.twitter.com/2EI0kofg9H — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) January 22, 2018

