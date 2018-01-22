Weather

Viewer video shows why pollen count is so high Monday

Mountain cedar can be seen filling the sky near Canyon Lake

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
CANYON LAKE, Texas - Viewer video shows clouds of mountain cedar filling the sky near Canyon Lake.

BooHunnicutt posted the video to the KSAT Connect app, and it’s clear why the pollen count is so high Monday.

Mountain cedar, which is at 9,600 count for Monday, can be seen blowing straight out of the trees in the video.

Gusty winds may also create a brief wildfire threat for those north and west of San Antonio as humidity levels drop, according to meteorologist Justin Horne.

