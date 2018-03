SAN ANTONIO - Carden Corts may give KSAT’s meteorologists a run for their money.

Corts is trending on YouTube after his Waverly Belmont weather report video was posted Wednesday.

With a show featuring "Pokemon" cards, tornadoes, spring break dance moves and a snazzy sports coat — Corts has a future in TV.

Watch the kindergartener's weather report below:

