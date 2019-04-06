WEATHER UPDATE: Storms could make it a bit noisy Sunday morning

SAN ANTONIO - Looks like Sunday will start a bit noisy. Thunderstorms are expected to develop early Sunday morning, hopefully bringing us some much needed rain without causing too much of a commotion. Here's what you need to know...

Near Midnight:

Shortly after midnight, a complex of storms will develop near the border, affecting areas like Del Rio and Eagle Pass. Some of the storms have the potential to be strong or severe, with gusty winds and large hail possible.

Near Sunrise:

These storms will track eastward through the overnight hours, arriving in San Antonio between 6 to 10 a.m. Again, there is a risk for severe weather with the storms. Our meteorologists will monitor for gusty winds and large hail.

Mid-Morning:

By mid-morning, the complex will be well east of I-35. Although a few lingering storms are possible in the afternoon, the second part of Sunday should be fairly quiet.

Rainfall Potential:

Because we've been so dry, flash flooding is not a major concern Sunday morning. However, usual spots, such as low water crossings, may briefly experience minor flooding issues. In typical South Texas fashion, there will be "haves" and "have nots" when it comes to rainfall totals. Higher rain totals of up to 2 inches will be along our south and eastern counties, with many places west of I-35 and in the Hill Country receiving less than half an inch of rain.

Next Week:

In the week ahead, it will be muggy and warm. We'll possibly see our first 90-degree day by Wednesday.

