Wind damage reported after storms roar through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Storms roared through San Antonio on Thursday, unleashing heavy winds and dumping small hail and brief heavy rain in its wake.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man to find out if he was killed by a lightning strike.

BCSO officials said a man was working on the roof of a home at 27607 Bordelon Way in the Timberwood Park area around the time the storms were approaching the area.

Officials said the man may have been electrocuted and that he was taken to Stone Oak Methodist Hospital.

Wind damage was reported near downtown San Antonio, Woodlawn Lake and Las Moras on the city's West Side.

CPS Energy reported around 43,000 customers were without electricity around 6 p.m.

KSAT 12 meteorologist Adam Caskey said the storms moved east and will set the stage for a sunny Friday and hot weekend.

