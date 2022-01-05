KSAT Insider Prize Wheel: Enter for a chance to spin and win weekly on SA Live

It’s a new year and we are kicking it off with an exciting new membership benefit for KSAT Insiders – a chance to spin a prize wheel on-air loaded with fabulous prizes each month.

With a catchy tune, shining lights and big-dollar prizes, the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel brings the thrill of a game show to SA Live on Fridays at 1 p.m on KSAT 12. It also gives you, our station supporters, the opportunity to win big every week!

Starting today, you’re able to sign up for a chance to meet (virtually, for now) the magnetic SA Live co-hosts Fiona Gorostiza and Mike Osterhage and spin the wheel, which features a combined total of $4,840 in prizes from Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk for February.

Ad

See the form at the bottom of the article to enter for the first spin.

Here’s what’s up for grabs in February:

A penthouse stay at Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk valued at $600 This includes a one-night stay on the penthouse floor in a Skyline Suite with views of downtown San Antonio.

A Thompson spa for two valued at $800 This includes a 50-minute couples massage, champagne welcome and access to hotel amenities for a full day.

A Thompson spa “ME DAY” valued at $500 This includes a 50-minute massage, manicure and pedicure and access to hotel amenities for a full day.

A king room stay at Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk valued at $375 This includes a one-night stay in a king room.

A Landrace lunch for two valued at $85 This includes complimentary valet for one vehicle and lunch.

A Landrace breakfast for two valued at $60 This includes complimentary valet for one vehicle and breakfast.



Sweepstakes Entry Form

Prize Wheel spins will be prerecorded and broadcast on SA Live. After being selected at random, contestants have 24 hours to confirm availability to join a Zoom call for the virtual spin on Wednesdays. See the full sweepstakes rules here.

One (1) contestant will be drawn at random for February prizes each sweepstakes, with four (4) separate sweepstakes happening in February. Only one (1) entry per person is allowed per sweepstakes and you must enter each sweepstakes to be eligible.

See the details for each February drawing below:

The first sweepstakes is live now and ends Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. (See the form at the bottom of the article to enter.)

The second sweepstakes starts Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and ends Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. (Entry form is not open yet.)

The third sweepstakes starts Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. and ends Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. (Entry form is not open yet.)

The final sweepstakes starts Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. and ends Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. (Entry form is not open yet.)

Additional opportunities to spin the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel will be shared throughout the year via the members-only newsletter The Roundup and social media. Good luck! 👇