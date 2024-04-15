83
º
Join Insider for Free
Sign In
Search
News
Watch Live
Local News
KSAT Investigates
Crime
Courts
Vote 2024
Behind the Kitchen Door
Know My Neighborhood
Texas
Border
12 On Your Side
Education
Health
Uvalde
Fighting Fentanyl
Texas Legislature
National
World
Get News App
Weather
Pollen
Alerts
Doppler Radar
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Whatever the Weather
Eclipse
Thermometer Thursday
Science with Sarah
Climate
Weather History
Weather 101
Hurricanes
KSAT Connect
Daily Forecast
Get Weather App
Sports
Big Game Coverage
BGC Streams
Spurs
Victor Wembanyama
Instant Replay
Brahmas
All-Star Basketball
eSports
Olympics
KSAT Pigskin Classic
NFL
College
UTSA
Scholar Athletes
Spurs Newsletter
Spurs Stats
BGC Newsletter
Get BGC App
KSAT Plus
Watch Live
Newscasts
KSAT Explains
Texas Eats
Texas Crime Stories
9@9
Spriester Sessions
Leading SA
SA Vibes
TV Listings
Get Streaming App
NEXTGEN TV
SA Live
As Seen On SA Live
Question of the Day
Contests & Rules
KSAT Deals
Recipes
Happy Space
Texas Eats
Things to Do
Meet The Cast
Entertainment
Things To Do
Events Calendar
Outdoors
Trending
KSAT Kids
Fiesta
Rodeo
Muertos Fest
Travel
Food
Selena
Weird News
Birthdays
KSAT Connect
Features
KSAT Explains
KSAT Deals
KSAT Community
Money
SAQ
History Untold
Solutionaries
Trust Index
Educator of the Month
KSAT Experts
Autism Awareness Month
Great Grads
MeTV
San Antonio Business Journal
Live from the Southside
KSAT Insider
Join for free
Contests & Rules
KSAT Connect
Events
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Help Center
Newsletters
Daily Forecast Email
Breaking News Alerts
Things To Do Newsletter
Texas Crime Stories Newsletter
Outdoors Newsletter
Spurs Newsletter
Texas Eats Newsletter
KSAT Investigates
Open Court Newsletter
KSAT Explains Newsletter
KSAT Kids Newsletter
Big Game Coverage Newsletter
Crime Report Newsletter
News
Weather
Sports
KSAT Plus
SA Live
Entertainment
Features
KSAT Insider
Newsletters
News
Weather
Sports
KSAT Plus
SA Live
Entertainment
Features
KSAT Insider
Newsletters
CONTESTS
2 days ago
KSAT Insider: Disney on Ice Sweepstakes
Sponsored
Want to win a family four-pack of tickets to SeaWorld? Here’s how you can try
Enter for a chance to win an Adam Caskey Thermometer
CONTEST RULES
2 days ago
KSAT Insider: Disney on Ice Sweepstakes Official Rules
Official Rules: KSAT & SeaWorld San Antonio Sweepstakes- April
KSAT Insider: Fiesta Best Seat in The House Sweepstakes Official Rules
Official Rules: Elder Eats & 57 South Music Fest Instagram Sweepstakes
KSAT Insider I Love the Battle of Flowers® Parade Contest Official Rules
Official Rules: KSAT Insider Jim Gaffigan Sweepstakes
Official Rules: WBCA Stars and Stripes Air Show Spectacular & Elder Eats Instagram Sweepstakes
Official Rules: KSAT Insider WWE Sweepstakes