KSAT 12 internships are available in news, promotion, graphics, KSAT.com (editorial), production, engineering and sales.

The internship program is designed to augment the educational development of those studying for careers in broadcasting by creating opportunities for college students to gain experience in a station's day-to-day operations.

Requirements:

Be at least 18 years of age.

Be enrolled in an accredited college or university.

Be majoring in a broadcast related field, i.e. communications, journalism, broadcast production techniques, engineering skills or marketing.

Be seeking course credits or their equivalent.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Intern application requests can be made by calling (210) 351-1200 or by sending an email to kfelix@ksat.com.